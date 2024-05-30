DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WIP with Arielle Souma & Margaret McHugh

The Bill Murray
Thu, 30 May, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A breath of fresh air from the usual rhetoric. Those two absolute Queens gonna bring you their thoughts, ideas, opinions and jokes; in this quick 1hr WIP show. Arielle Souma is a multi awards finalist with a strong French accent that comes with attitude! B...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arielle Souma

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:15 pm

