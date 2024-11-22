DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
When Pokey LaFarge first heard the music of bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe at age 16, he couldn’t swap his guitar for a mandolin quick enough. A passion for Americana music and its history quickly blossomed, with the Illinois-born singer-songwriter independ
Pokey LaFarge is an American musician and songwriter known for his focus on the American roots genre. Born in 1983, he has gained recognition for his captivating performances alongside a talented band consisting of Joey Glynn on bass, Adam Hoskins on guita...
