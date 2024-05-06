DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teini-Pää (Finland), Lisa Marr + Friends: a cub singalong, Situations, Razorcake DJs

Zebulon
Mon, 6 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bassist, guitar-player, singer and songwriter Lisa Marr has built a career around her creative diversity. Spanning 4 decades, her major musical projects include cuddle-co...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lisa Marr

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

