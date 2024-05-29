DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

It’s a Sin: Cabaret & Burlesque

Amazing Grace
Wed, 29 May, 4:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

An evening of BURLESQUE & CABARET

Join us for an evening of Burlesque and lose yourself in a night of exceptional cabaret within a 17th century church, nestled between London Bridge station and The Shard.

Hosted by star and singer Joanna Woodward, who wi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amazing Grace.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.