FEET Album Launch Show

The Jacaranda
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £13.50

About

FEET are headed to Liverpool to in support of their brand new album 'Make It Up'

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FEET

Venue

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

