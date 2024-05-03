DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Enamored first by traditional Iranian music and classic jazz and rock, Ardalan’s taste began to transform with his childhood years spent moving back and forth from Iran and California. With each intercontinental return, Ardalan grew his treasure trove of m
Join us as we welcome Ardalan to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.
ROYHOBBS will open.
Bearkat will close.
