Ardalan

Space Banana
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
DJBoise
From $32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Ardalan

Enamored first by traditional Iranian music and classic jazz and rock, Ardalan’s taste began to transform with his childhood years spent moving back and forth from Iran and California. With each intercontinental return, Ardalan grew his treasure trove of m Read more

Event information

Join us as we welcome Ardalan to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.

ROYHOBBS will open.

Bearkat will close.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Half Weekend.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ardalan

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

