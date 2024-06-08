DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“I Meravigliati” è una riflessione sulla semplicità, uno sguardo stupito ai sentimenti, alla natura, alle cose primitive.
Al centro delle storie che Catalano racconta c’è sempre un meravigliato, ovvero un personaggio che ha saputo “ammalarsi” di meravi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.