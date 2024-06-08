DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I meravigliati - FringeMI

Scamamù
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreMilano
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“I Meravigliati” è una riflessione sulla semplicità, uno sguardo stupito ai sentimenti, alla natura, alle cose primitive.

Al centro delle storie che Catalano racconta c’è sempre un meravigliato, ovvero un personaggio che ha saputo “ammalarsi” di meravi...

Tutte le età
Chorós teatro

Scamamù

Via Bernardo Davanzati 28, 20158 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm

