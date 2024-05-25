DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Audimat x La Boule Noire : "Appropriation, exotisation, fétichisme... Les musiques électroniques font-elles violence?"

La Boule Noire
Sat, 25 May, 11:15 am
TalkParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

En 2017, le groupe Cairo Liberation Front, composé de deux DJs blancs originaires des Pays-Bas, s'est présenté comme les « premiers DJ occidentaux à publier des mixtapes d'electro chaabi » et a fait l'objet d'un article dans le New York Times, tandis qu'un...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire et Audimat Editions.
Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:15 am
200 capacity

