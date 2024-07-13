DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DEEP TROPICS WAVECLUB

Virgin Hotel Pool Club
Sat, 13 Jul, 4:00 pm
GigsNashville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tickets free w/ RSVP [limit to 1 RSVP per order]

Reservations: For all sofa & cabana reservations reach out to Loriana.Ismajlaj@virginhotels.com

Cabana minimums are $850 for up to 10 guests. [2 cabanas available]

Sofas minimums are $500 for up to 6...

This is a 21+ event. Entry is permitted with proper ID only.
Presented by Deep Tropics.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Virgin Hotel Pool Club

1 Music Square West, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

