Phacemelter; Bank Holiday Weekender; Sunday

Rough Trade Liverpool
Sun, 25 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJLiverpool
£10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THIS TICKET ADMITS ENTRY FOR SUNDAY ONLY

Rough Trade Liverpool presents PHACEMELTER  weekend of rave to christen our brand new Liverpool venue with the biggest multi-genre party in the city. Featuring sets from Nova Cheq, Nikki Chong, Dj Streaks, Tokky Ho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nova Cheq, Tokky Horror

Venue

Rough Trade Liverpool

54-56 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 4AF
Doors open2:00 pm
290 capacity

