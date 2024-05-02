DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Certified Bangers

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Thu, 2 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A night dedicated to playing songs we certify as bangers; the hits ! Traversing decades & connecting genres to create a mix of all the songs you know & love - plus some deep cuts for good measure !

Electro / 80s / Disco / Funk / Bangers

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open11:00 pm
180 capacity

