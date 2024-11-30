DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lana Lubany

Privatclub
Sat, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€25.36
About

With sultry vocals, big beats and oscillating rhythm, UK-based Palestinian and American artist Lana Lubany is an alt-pop new comer yet already viral sensation. Now based in London, Lana is the next generation of bilingual artists (inspired by Rosalia and K...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lana Lubany

Venue

Privatclub

Skalitzer Str. 85-86, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

