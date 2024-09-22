DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gibbs

229
Sun, 22 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£51.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for the premiere concerts of GIBBS in the UK. This talented artist, with hundreds of successful concerts under his belt, always knows how to deliver unforgettable moments and extract maximum energy from every audience.

On September 22nd in LONDON....

This is an 14+ event. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Megik Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

