Sweet Giant + The Franks + Ruby Doomsday

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 18 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Speed of Sound are delighted to welcome Sweet Giant to The Shacklewell Arms stage for a special headline show on the 18th July 2024! With support from The Franks & Ruby Doomsday.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Speed of Sound.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sweet Giant, The Franks, Ruby Doomsday

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

