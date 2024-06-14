Top track

Known For + The Dogs + Saint Mega

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:30 pm
£8

About

KNOWN FOR

Fresh from releasing debut EP 'Known One', KNOWN FOR bring their brand of colossal, bruising rock music back to east London for the Euro 2024 opening ceremony. Expect weapons grade riffs and an almighty, lolloping gunge of noise, loud enough to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pepper Coxon.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Known For

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

