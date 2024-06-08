DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blind Tiger: The Warehouse Show ft. Kaysin

1720
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Blind Tiger returns to 1720 with The Warehouse Show featuring Kaysin & more tba! House|tech|mnml 9pm till late. Live updates on instagram at @blindtiger.la

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blind Tiger
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

