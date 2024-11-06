Top track

Ignite (Light It Up)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kris Barras Band

The Arch
Wed, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ignite (Light It Up)
Got a code?

About

Former MMA fighter Kris Barras, is bringing his breakout UK rock band to The Arch, Brighton! One of the most exciting bands to come out of the UK scene in recent years, The Kris Barras band have sold out venues across the country! Grab your tickets while y...

This is an 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by 18+
Presented by Divergent Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kris Barras Band

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.