DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Former MMA fighter Kris Barras, is bringing his breakout UK rock band to The Arch, Brighton! One of the most exciting bands to come out of the UK scene in recent years, The Kris Barras band have sold out venues across the country! Grab your tickets while y...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.