Carnival Sound - Shabba Bank Holiday Special

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Shabba Party Carnival Sound returns to Brixton Jamm for the May Bank Holiday with festival scene and summer now in full swing!

Joined by rising Dancehall star DJ and viral sensation DJ Emz and bringing the Carnival flavours Hype Mas DJs and dancers playin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shabba.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dj Emz

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

