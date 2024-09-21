Top track

Jordy Searcy at The Ballroom at Spiderhouse

The Ballroom at Spiderhouse
Sat, 21 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$25.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In 2020, after Jordy Searcy made a name as a homegrown touring act and a landmark songwriter for his generation, he left Nashville behind and hopped into his touring-van-turned-camper and drove to the west coast. The 2022 album Daylight is the sound of tha...

All Ages
Presented by Colt Classic Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Ballroom at Spiderhouse

2906 Fruth Street, Austin, Texas 78705, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

