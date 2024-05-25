DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dead End

The Tom Thumb Theatre
Sat, 25 May, 1:00 pm
TheatreMargate
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Margate Fringe Festival presents:

Bea visits her grieving friend Olivia in her ceramics studio. With two distinctive views of what success means, they quickly question their respective paths in life while a major event from the past resurfaces. Dead End i...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Margate Fringe Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Tom Thumb Theatre

2A Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2LB, United Kingdom
Doors open12:45 pm

