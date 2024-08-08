Top track

Almost Automatic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Good Looks

Purgatory
Thu, 8 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Almost Automatic
Got a code?

About

Austin, Texas’ Good Looks write kindhearted and cathartic rock songs about the persistence required to make it through hard times.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Good Looks

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.