Rooftop! RIGHTS OF SPRING FEST: SUNDAY - 27 bands, 3 days!

Our Wicked Lady
Sun, 5 May, 4:00 pm
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

** Roof Covered and Heated when needed. Happy Hour M-F 5-8PM

SET TIMES

SUN MAY 5TH

Doors at 4pm

4:15-4:45 Majorette

5-5:30 Just Fabulous

5:45-6:15 Proprietary Energy F*gg*ts

6:30-7:00 Catty

7:15-7:45 The Rizzos

8-8:30 Julia Pierce x DethRok

8:45-...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Majorette, Catty, The Rizzos and 4 more

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

