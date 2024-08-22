Top track

Ducks Ltd. - 18 Cigarettes

Ducks Ltd., Jane Inc., The Crime Family

Longboat Hall
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ducks Ltd. are a Toronto band featuring Australian lead guitarist Evan Lewis and U.K-born, U.S.-raised singer, bassist, and rhythm guitarist Tom McGreevy. As Ducks Ltd., the two thrive on skirting the edges of buoyant jangle pop and driving power pop. Thei...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jane Inc., Ducks Ltd.

Venue

Longboat Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

