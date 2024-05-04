DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Public Pool + Calm Down Party + M. A. Sampson

The Rabbit Box
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$18.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us May 4th for Public Pool, made in Boston, based in Seattle. Indie rock for those who love to swim with Calm Down Party & M. A. Sampson.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Calm Down Party

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

