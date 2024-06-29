Top track

Yohomo Fest 2024 (2-Day Pass)

The Bentway
29 Jun - 30 Jun
PartyToronto
CA$95.74

About

Our Love on Top baby is all grown up, and she needs more room to party, so we've decided to throw a second party on Pride Sunday at the Bentway! We're calling it Yohomo Fest and we want you there! The 2-Day Festival Pass includes your entrance into Love on...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Yohomo.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Bentway

250 Fort York Boulevard, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K9, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
3000 capacity

