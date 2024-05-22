DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hot Club of Tucson

The Century Room
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
From $5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($5-$10 | 7pm & 8:30pm Sets) Nick Coventry, Matt Mitchell, Evan Dain & Marco Rosano form the swinging Hot Club of Tucson Trio! The group plays jazz manouche in the style of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappeli. The band starts at 7pm. Every other Wednesd...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

