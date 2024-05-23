Top track

PROPHET

Cafe KOKO
Thu, 23 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prophet’s back in the game after 5 sold out events celebrating black creatives. We present our first late late night at Cafe Koko. Expect sounds ranging from Rnb, Amapiano, HipHop, House, Afrobeats and Bashment from all your favourite DJ’s.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cafe KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

