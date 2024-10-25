DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Skinshape

Village Underground
Fri, 25 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £20.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Skinshape is the studio project of British musician and producer William Dorey. Skinshape grew out of a love for old music and the way it sounded. The sound has roots in many genres, but in particular 1960s-70s Funk, Reggae, Library music, Psychedelic Rock...

Presented by Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skinshape

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

