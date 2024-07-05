Top track

TimaLikesMusic - Black Joy

TimaLikesMusic Presents: That 90's Love: an Old School R&B Party

Underground Arts
Fri, 5 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJPhiladelphia
$24.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dave Kiss & TimaLikesMusic Presents:

That 90's Love: an Old School R&B Party

Friday, July 5, 2024

Doors + Show at 10 PM

21+

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, UA Merch, Private Events, & ever...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Dave Kiss & TimaLikesMusic
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TimaLikesMusic

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

