Top track

Danny Mellin - His Favourite Sweatshirt

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Danny Mellin

The Cluny 2
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Danny Mellin - His Favourite Sweatshirt
Got a code?

About

Rock 'n' Roll for the not so serious! The sound of a lad in his early 20s writing about what he sees and knows with his best mates from home.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Notion Live Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danny Mellin

Venue

The Cluny 2

Cluny 2, 34 Lime St, Ouseburn, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 2PQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.