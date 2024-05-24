DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($15-$25 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Denali Hershey Kaufman returns from LA to lead a show celebrating the arrangements and music of pianist Brad Mehldau!
Mehldau emerged onto the jazz scene in the 1990s, quickly garnering attention for his distinctive style that...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.