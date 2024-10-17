Top track

Kazy Lambist - On Fire

Kazy Lambist

Le Krakatoa
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€21.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kazy Lambist aura mis du temps, près de six ans, pour écrire un deuxième chapitre au long format. A ne pas confondre avec inertie. Entre un EP Sky Kiss ouvert à tous les vents dont une collaboration probante avec Jean-Benoît Dunckel du groupe Air, la relec...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Transrock.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kazy Lambist

Venue

Le Krakatoa

3 Av. Victor Hugo, 33700 Mérignac, France
Doors open7:30 pm

