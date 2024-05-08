DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Claudia Durastanti presenta "MissItalia"

Bronson
Wed, 8 May, 9:00 pm
Artist signingRavenna
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bronson Reading. Non sarà il solito Book Club, ma un vero e proprio happening con talk, letture e live soundtrack. Siamo felicissimi di presentare al Bronson il nuovo romanzo di Claudia Durastanti che, dopo il successo di "La straniera", finalista al Premi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Lineup

R.Y.F.

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.