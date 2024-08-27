Top track

MSPAINT - Hardwired

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MSPAINT

MOTH Club
Tue, 27 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MSPAINT - Hardwired
Got a code?

About

American hardcore-meets-synth-punk outfit MSPAINT are making their way to the UK again after touring with Fiddlehead.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MSPAINT

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.