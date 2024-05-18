DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WONDERGROUND

MODE
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WONDERGROUND, a unique collaboration between RITUAL & HUMANS ALIKE. Experience an evening of deep drums, ethnic rhythms, and uplifting house music designed to unify the dance floor.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by MODE.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.