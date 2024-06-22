DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emo Night Brooklyn

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 22 Jun, 11:00 pm
Emo Night Brooklyn - Live at LPR on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024

Welcome to Emo Night Brooklyn, a late night DJ based dance party blasting the best emo and pop punk jams. We may even invite some of your favorite artists and bands to surprise you and join the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Emo Night Brooklyn

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

