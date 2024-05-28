DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hammok

The Hope and Ruin
Tue, 28 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Emerging from the Norwegian hardcore scene, Hammok is quickly becoming one of the most anticipating bands from the north. They had a immediate breakthrough at ESNS 2023 with a legendary concert at VERA who shocked the audience, and crowned “the second best...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hammok

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

