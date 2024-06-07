DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Phat Hip Hop House Party - Every Friday

Queen Of Hoxton
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £3.50
About

Welcome back to everyone’s favourite Big Phat Hip-Hop House party now EVERY FRIDAY!

On the ground floor, our residents will be supplying a History of Hip-Hop/RNB over the evening, playing the biggest hits from across the years, starting things off with th...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
500 capacity

