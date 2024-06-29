DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BALTIMORE PEDAL SHOW

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 29 Jun, 11:00 am
GigsBaltimore
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Baltimore Pedal Show will be a free event for Baltimore area musicians to meet effects pedal builders and try out their exciting designs. Our hope is that you come away with an appreciation for these brands and they learn how strong of a scene Baltimor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.