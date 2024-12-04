DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2023 brings a resurgent SKINNY LISTER who kick started the year with an epic tour of the USA supporting friends Flogging Molly and Anti-Flag. Covering the full breadth of the country, the band have reignited their American fan base after a few years away,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.