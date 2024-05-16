Top track

Holy Other / 96 Back

The Flying Duck
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Holy Other is the creator of some of the finest and most influential electronic music of the last decade of so comes to The Flying Duck for the first time since the release of 2021's Lieve release.

Live support from 96 Back bringing their stunning live se...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Robert Banks.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Holy Other, 96 Back

The Flying Duck

142 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 3AU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

