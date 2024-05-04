DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JAMINY JAM #5 X ACADÉMIE DU CLIMAT

Académie du Climat
Sat, 4 May, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
Free
About

⭐️ JAMINY JAM X ACADÉMIE DU CLIMAT ⭐️

BLUES SWING / ELECTRO / FUNK / JAM SESSION / DANSE

Pour sa 5ème édition Jaminy Jam s’invite à l'Académie du Climat pour une soirée d'improvisation mêlant musique et danse.

1ère partie – 18h30-20h15 : Session blues s...

Tout public
Présenté par Jaminy Jam.
Venue

Académie du Climat

Place Baudoyer, 75004 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

