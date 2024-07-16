DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Atomic Bitchwax, Mirror Queen

The Kingsland
Tue, 16 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$20.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Formed in the mid 90s by bassist/singer Chris Kosnik, guitarist Ed Mundell, and drummer Keith Ackerman, their first self-titled album “The Atomic Bitchwax” was released in 1999 with the N.Y.C. label Tee Pee Records establishing them with audiences of the b...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mirror Queen, The Atomic Bitchwax

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.