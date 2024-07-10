Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kassa Overall

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 10 Jul, 7:00 pm
£14.33

About

The Grammy-nominated Kassa Overall heads to the UK for a special London show!

The emcee, singer, producer and drummer melds avant-garde experimentation with hip-hop production techniques to tilt the nexus of jazz and rap in unmapped directions.

An unreal...

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kassa Overall

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

