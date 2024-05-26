Top track

Masheena - Where Are You Now

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Masheena

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sun, 26 May, 1:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Masheena - Where Are You Now
Got a code?

About

London Doom Collective and Signature Brew present a Bank Holiday Sunday Riff Bonanza featuring

Masheena;

Formed in 2021 by a gang of hardrocking friends in Bergen, Norway, Combined, the members have about 100 years experience recording and touring with a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by London Doom Collective.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Sedulus, Damn Craters, Jukebox Monkey and 2 more

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.