El Chacal + Dale Pututi

La (2) de Apolo
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El artista cubano más completo del género urbano, El Chacal, llega a Barcelona después de 6 años de ausencia de los escenarios europeos.

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal (consulta la política de acceso de menores en www.sala-apolo...

Organizado por TANDPROD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

