Lane 8 & Massane - And We Knew It Was Our Time

We Belong Here: Massane, Jewels, Sam Allan, Einfari

Cobble Fish
Sun, 23 Jun, 4:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $39.66

About Massane

The emotive tech-house of Massane has soundtracked the sunrise over the French Riviera, trendy beach parties in Tulum and Saturday nights out in LA. The French DJ debuted his deeply melodic sound with EP trilogy Visage in 2020 before releasing his debut al

Posted by DICE

Event information

You've found where you belong. New York City's oldest active pier in the South Street Seaport is transformed into our musical oasis for a Sunday celebration. Situated right on the water on the east side of downtown Manhattan, this unique location provides...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by We Belong Here.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Massane

Venue

Cobble Fish

89 South St, New York, NY 10038, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

