DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Purple Reign: A Tribute to Prince

Fox & Firkin
Fri, 21 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Calling all Paisley Powerhouses! ☔️

Fancy winning epic prizes and unleashing your inner Purple One? Then get ready for the ultimate Prince tribute night! Costumes, Entertainment all night and Prizes Galore!

Prepare to:

Battle it out for legendary loot!...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.