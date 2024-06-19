Top track

Eden - the ceiling

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eden J Howells with special guests in Dalston

Servant Jazz Quarters
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eden - the ceiling
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with SJQ to welcome EDEN J HOWELLS live on Wednesday, 19th June.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eden J Howells

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
75 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.