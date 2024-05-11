Top track

Reflections: Daniel Lanois, Signal Quest

Grace Cathedral
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
$64.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

REFLECTIONS presents an intimate evening of song, space, and deep, resonant atmospheres with legendary ambient producer Daniel Lanois. Oakland-based futurists Signal Quest open the evening. We’ll pair their gorgeous music with a transcendent light show, il...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Reflections.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Daniel Lanois

Grace Cathedral

1100 California Street, San Francisco, California 94108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

